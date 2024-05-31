GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Heavy rainfall warning for five districts on June 1 as monsoon advances

Updated - May 31, 2024 08:13 pm IST

Published - May 31, 2024 08:12 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

With Southwest monsoon having set in over Kerala, the Met Centre has issued a heavy rainfall for several districts upto June 2.

A yellow alert indicating 7- 11 cm of rainfall in 24 hours, has been issued for Idukki, Ernakulam, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts on June 1 and Idukki, Ernakulam, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod on June 2.

Thunderstorm with lightning, accompanied by gusty winds, is likely to occur at one or two places in the State. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea off the Kerala and Lakshadweep coasts due to the likelihood of squally weather.

A weather bulletin issued by the Met centre here said conditions were favourable for the further advance of the Southwest Monsoon into some more parts of central Arabian Sea, remaining parts of south Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep area and Kerala, some parts of Karnataka, some more parts of Tamil Nadu and Southwest Bay of Bengal during next two to three days. The cyclonic circulation over the southeast Arabian Sea off south Kerala at 5.8 km above mean sea level persists.

Rain occurred at most places in Kerala and Lakshadweep in the 24 hours upto Friday morning. Chalakudy in Thrissur recorded the highest precipitation of 14 cm followed by Pattambi (10 cm) and Thrithala in Palakkad and Vellarikundu in Kasaragod (9 cm each).

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.