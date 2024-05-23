Heavy rainfall to continue on May 24, three districts on orange alert

Heavy rainfall is likely to lash the State on May 24 (Friday) also under the influence of a low pressure area that has formed off the Kerala coast over the southeast Arabian Sea.

Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and Idukki districts are on orange alert for isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall on Friday, the India Meteorologiocal Department (IMD) said on Thursday. Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Palakkad are on yellow alert.

Meanwhile, various district administrations have opened relief camps with heavy rainfall pounding the State. In all, 223 people have been shifted to eight camps in different parts of the State, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Thursday.

He urged people to be on guard against strong winds and evacuate to safer locations if the need arises. Four shutters of the Malankara dam in Idukki were opened 80 cm each, as per a 4 p.m. update. People residing on the banks of the Thodupuzha and Muvattupuzha rivers have been advised to remain alert.

The Local Self-Government department has opened a control room (0471-2317214) at the Principal Directorate. The public can use the control room to pass on information regarding waterlogging incidents and spread of diseases, M. G. Rajamanickam, Principal Director, Local Self-Government, said.

Fall in intensity

Meanwhile, the current heavy rainfall spell is expected to decrease in intensity from May 25 (Saturday), the IMD indicated. No heavy rainfall warnings have been sounded for May 26 (Sunday) and May 27 (Monday).

Fishermen have been advised against setting out to sea on May 24 (Friday), given the likelihood of squally weather.

On Thursday, the continuing heavy rainfall prompted the IMD to scale up its warning levels and place Ernakulam and Thrissur on red alert for extremely heavy rainfall.

The low pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea off the Kerala coast has formed under the influence of the cyclonic circulation over south Kerala and its neighbourhood.

Meanwhile, no alerts have been issued for Kerala with regard to the weather system developing in the Bay of Bengal region.

A well-marked low pressure area over the Bay is expected to concentrate into a depression by Friday morning and develop into a cyclonic storm by Saturday morning. “Subsequently, it would move nearly northwards and reach near Bangladesh and the adjoining West Bengal coasts by May 26 (Sunday) evening as a severe cyclonic storm,” the IMD said.

The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has warned that high waves in the range of 0.5 to 3.3 metres are likely along the Kerala coast from Vizhinjam to Kasaragod till 11.30 p.m. on Saturday.