Heavy rainfall to continue, five northern districts on orange alert on Tuesday

Southwest monsoon rainfall is likely to continue on a heavy note over Kerala, especially the northern districts, under the influence of weather systems over the Bay of Bengal region and the west coast, an India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast indicated on Monday.

Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod are on orange alert for isolated heavy to very rainfall on Tuesday, while all other districts except Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam are on yellow alert for isolated heavy rainfall.

Several districts remain on high alert with heavy rainfall damaging houses and forcing district administrations to move people to safer locations. No casualties have been reported in connection with these incidents. Malappuram, Kannur, and Kasaragod were on red alert for extremely heavy rainfall on Monday.

Kozhikode district reported partial damage to several old houses, prompting authorities to move the inhabitants to safer locations. Taluk-level control rooms have been activated in the district, and people living in the landslip-prone upland areas have been advised to remain vigilant.

In Idukki, a landslip occurred at Manila Estate near Lockhart in Devikulam, Munnar. A portion of the tea plantation was destroyed after the landslip. On Monday, a mudslide occurred near Government Arts College at Devikulam on the Kochi-Dhanuskodi national highway. The Idukki District Collector banned night travel from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

In Kottayam, a tree uprooted in the strong winds partially damaged a house. A motorcyclist sustained injuries after a tree fell on the road near Pampady. Residents in high-risk areas in the district have been advised to remain vigilant. Torrential rain significantly increased inflows into the dams in Pathanamthitta district.

Traffic disruptions were reported on the Thottappuzha-Nannur road near Thiruvalla due to uprooted trees blocking the roadway.

Heavy rainfall is likely to continue over parts of the State till at least July 19, as per the latest IMD forecast.

The IMD noted that widespread rainfall activity with heavy rainfall to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in the State under the influence of a low pressure area that has formed over the Bay of Bengal and an off-shore trough at mean sea level along the south Gujarat-north Kerala coastal stretch. A fresh low pressure area is likely to form over west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal around July 19, the IMD said.

High wave alert

The Indian National Ocean Information Service (INCOIS) has issued a red alert for the Kannur and Kasaragod coasts, given the likelihood of high waves in the range of 3.3-3.6 metres lashing the coast till Tuesday night. INCOIS has issued high wave alerts and swell surge warnings for the remaining coastal districts.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture out to sea till July 19 as squally weather is likely to prevail along and off the Kerala coast.