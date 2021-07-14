Heavy rainfall predicted for Kerala

Several Kerala districts can expect isolated heavy rainfall on Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) indicated in a Wednesday morning weather update.

Nine Kerala districts are on yellow alert for isolated heavy rainfall. In a 10 a.m. update, the IMD has warned that Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod are likely to receive isolated heavy rainfall (6.4 cm to 11.5 cm in a 24-hour period). Most of these districts are likely to receive heavy rainfall till July 17.

Low pressure areas have formed in the Bay of Bengal and also over south Gujarat and the adjoining northeast Arabian Sea.

Fishers have been warned against venturing out to sea till July 17 as strong winds are likely along the Kerala and Karnataka coasts and the Lakshadweep region.