Kerala

Heavy rainfall likely over weekend

Parts of Kerala can expect heavy rainfall over the weekend, the IMD has warned.

The weather agency attributed the sudden increase in rainfall activity to an offshore trough at mean sea level running from the Karnataka coast to the Kerala coast and the likely formation of a low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal by Saturday.

Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Kannur are on orange alert on Saturday given the likelihood of extremely heavy rainfall. All other districts are on yellow alert for isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Orange alert for extremely heavy rainfall has been issued for Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram, Wayanad, and Kottayam on Sunday. All other districts except Thiruvananthapuram are on yellow alert for isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Isolated heavy rainfall is likely in the State on Monday also, the IMD said.


