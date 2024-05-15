Heavy rainfall likely over Kerala till May 19

More districts can expect heavy rainfall till May 19 (Sunday), indicated weather forecasts on Wednesday.

Ernakulam, Pathanamthitta and Idukki are on yellow alert for isolated heavy rainfall (7-11 cm in 24 hours) on Thursday. Rain or thundershower is most likely to occur at most places in Kerala till May 21 (Tuesday), according to the IMD Meteorological Centre here.

Rainfall is expected to strengthen in more districts from Friday, especially in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Ernakulam, and Alappuzha. Thrissur, Palakkad and Malappuram also stand to receive more rainfall by May 19 (Sunday), as per the latest update.

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon is “very likely” to advance into South Andaman Sea, parts of southeast Bay of Bengal and the Nicobar Islands around May 19 (Sunday), the IMD said.

A cyclonic circulation lies over southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining southern Sri Lanka. A trough runs from the cyclonic circulation to Lakshadweep between 1.5 km and 4.5 km above mean sea level. A cyclonic circulation over southeast Arabian sea and adjoining parts of Kerala has merged with the above system.

Fishers have been advised not to venture into the sea on Thursday as squally weather is expected along the Kerala coast. The Kerala coast can also expect swell waves of heights up to 1.2 metres till Thursday night, the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services said.

