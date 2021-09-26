Kerala

Heavy rainfall likely in State

Heavy rainfall is likely in a few places in the State on Monday and Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

By Sunday evening, the cyclonic storm Gulab in the Bay of Bengal had commenced landfall process over north coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha.

The IMD has put Idukki and the northern districts of Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod on yellow alert on Monday. Kannur and Kasaragod are on yellow alert on Tuesday, as per a Sunday evening weather update.

Fishermen have been advised that squally weather is likely along the Kerala-Lakshadweep coasts and southeast Arabian Sea on Monday.


