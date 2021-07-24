Heavy rainfall likely in State today

All 14 districts put on yellow alert

Heavy rainfall is likely to continue in the State on Sunday also, as per the latest weather updates. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put all 14 districts on yellow alert on Sunday for isolated heavy rainfall.

Rainfall is likely to taper off by Tuesday although some districts can expect isolated heavy rainfall till then.

A fresh low pressure area is expected to form over Bay of Bengal around July 28. Nonetheless, below normal rainfall has been forecast for Kerala and Mahe during the week from July 30 to August 5, according to an IMD extended range forecast.

Meanwhile, one more team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was moved to Idukki in view of the heavy rainfall in the district. With this, Idukki will have two teams for handling rainfall-related emergencies.

The NDRF team, which was stationed in Alappuzha, will be deployed at Devikulam, an official of the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority said. The NDRF team in Kollam district will be shifted to Alappuzha instead. NDRF teams are also positioned in Ernakulam, Pathanamthitta, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kozhikode and Malappuram.

High wave alert

The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has warned that high waves in the range of 2.5 metres to 3.4 metres are likely along the Kerala coast till Sunday night. IMD has advised a halt to fishing activities till Monday as strong winds have been forecast along the Kerala coast.

The off-shore trough at mean sea level now runs from Karnataka coast to Kerala coast. The fresh low pressure Area is likely to form over north Bay of Bengal and its neighbourhood around July 28.