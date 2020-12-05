Heavy rainfall likely in parts of State

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

05 December 2020 21:45 IST

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in parts of the State and the Lakshadweep Islands on Sunday due to a cyclonic circulation over the Lakshadweep-Maldives region, the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The weather agency has put Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Idukki, and Malappuram districts on orange alert on Sunday. Lakshadweep is on orange alert on Sunday and Monday.

Yellow alerts have been issued for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kozhikode and Wayanad anticipating the possibility of isolated heavy rainfall.

Several districts are likely to receive isolated heavy rainfall on Monday also. The IMD had earlier pointed out that Kerala was likely to receive above normal rainfall this week.

Fishermen have been advised not to set out to sea on Sunday, given the possibility of inclement weather along the Kerala coast, Lakshadweep, Maldives, Kanyakumari and southeast Arabian Sea.

Meanwhile, the depression over the Gulf of Mannar has further diminished to a well-marked low pressure area.