Heavy rainfall likely in Kerala till Tuesday

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:

20 September 2020 18:28 IST

10 central, northern districts on orange alert on Monday

Heavy rainfall is likely to continue in the State till Tuesday under the influence of a low-pressure area which has formed in the Bay of Bengal region.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put 10 central and northern districts on orange alert on Monday given the possibility of isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall. The districts are Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod.

Yellow alert

Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha are on yellow alert, for likely isolated heavy rainfall. No heavy rainfall warning has been issued for Thiruvananthapuram district.

With heavy rainfall continuing in central and north Kerala districts, three teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) arrived in the State on Sunday for tackling rain-related contingencies. They had been deployed in Wayanad, Malappuram and Thrissur, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) said. On Saturday, two NDRF teams were positioned in Idukki and Kozhikode districts.

“The southwest monsoon is very strong in Kerala under the influence of the low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal. On Monday too, very heavy rainfall can be expected,” K. Santhosh, Director, IMD Meteorological Centre, Thiruvananthapuram, said.

Advisory to fishermen

He advised fishermen not to venture out to sea during the next two-three days as strong winds are expected along the Kerala coast and Arabian Sea regions.

The low-pressure area which formed over northeast Bay of Bengal on Sunday morning is likely to move west-northwestward during the next two to three days and become more pronounced over the northwest part of the Bay.