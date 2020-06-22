Heavy rainfall likely in Idukki on June 26

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

22 June 2020 19:11 IST

IMD sounds alerts for most of the districts from tomorrow

With the southwest monsoon rainfall activity expected to increase over the State in the coming days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded alerts for most of the districts from Wednesday.

An orange alert indicating the likelihood of extremely heavy rainfall (above 20.4 cm in 24 hours) has been issued for Idukki district for June 26, Friday.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has directed the police, fire and rescue services and personnel attached to revenue and LSG departments in Idukki to remain prepared.

Yellow alerts

Yellow alerts, signalling the probability of isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall, have been issued for Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Kannur for Wednesday.

For Thursday, yellow alerts are in place for all districts except Palakkad. And on Friday, yellow alerts are in place for 13 districts and an orange alert for Idukki.

According to a June 19 extended range forecast issued by IMD, the State can expect normal rainfall in the week from June 25 to July 2.

The southwest monsoon has been active over Kerala over weekend, especially over north and central Kerala regions.

The KSDMA had issued special alerts for the hilly regions on Sunday, given the increase in rainfall activity.

Reservoirs

Meanwhile, water levels in reservoirs in the State, especially of those in Idukki, are currently at safe levels. No warnings are in place for any of them, as per the latest updates.