Heavy rainfall keeps State on the edge

The coastal areas in Kerala remained in a state of high alert for the second consecutive day on Saturday as high waves battered seawalls and groins and threatened to devour large tracts of land.

The southwest monsoon drenched most parts of the State, leaving low-lying areas flooded. The Hyderabad-based Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services has forecast waves up to 4.3-m-high along the entire length of the Kerala coast from Pozhiyoor to Kasaragod up to 11.30 p.m. on Sunday.

Fishermen warned

Strong winds from the northwesterly direction, speed reaching 40-50 kmph, are likely along and off the Kerala coast. Sea conditions will be rough to very rough. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea.

The India Met Department has issued a heavy rainfall warning for Kerala up to July 24.

A red alert indicating extremely heavy rainfall (more than 204 mm over 24 hours) has been issued for Idukki and Kasaragod districts for Sunday and Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Kannur for Monday.

The government has directed the respective district administration and the general public to remain alert, take precautionary measures, and make arrangements to relocate families from areas experiencing floods and landslips triggered by incessant rain.

An orange alert indicating isolated heavy or extremely heavy rainfall has been issued for Kottayam, Ernakulam, Kozhikode, and Kannur for Sunday. An yellow alert indicating isolated heavy rainfall is in place for Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Thrissur, Malappuram, and Wayanad for Sunday.

As many as 33 families at Padlapadam and 13 people in Vellarikundu taluk in Kasaragod district were relocated on Saturday after floodwaters entered their houses. A relief camp was opened at Kinanoor L.P. School.

89 in relief camps

Heavy rain destroyed a house and damaged eight dwellings in Taliparamba taluk, Kannur. As many as 89 people were shifted to relief camps. Flooding was reported from some parts in Madayi and Kadambur panchayats.

The monsoon remained active over Kerala on Saturday with rain occurring at most places.

Kudlu in Kasaragod recorded the highest rainfall of 31 cm, followed by Hosdurg (28) and Kannur (22).