Heavy rainfall forecast in State

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

01 November 2021 18:00 IST

Seven districts put on orange alert for next two days

Southern and central districts of Kerala have been put on alert for isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall on Tuesday and Wednesday. Seven districts have been put on orange alert on the two days.

A westward-moving low pressure area hovering near the Sri Lanka coast is expected to emerge into the southeast Arabian Sea by Wednesday. Moving on a north-northwestward path, it is likely to become more marked, the IMD Met centre here said.

Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki are on orange alert on Tuesday and Wednesday. Thrissur Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad are on yellow alert for isolated heavy rainfall on the two days.

Several districts have been put on yellow alert on Thursday and Friday as well.

Fishermen have been warned not to venture into the sea till November 5 as squally weather is likely along and off the Kerala coast.