Heavy rainfall forecast for capital

District administration is taking precautionary measures to deal with exigencies

Faced with the possibility of heavy rainfall during the next few days, the district administration is taking precautionary measures to deal with exigencies.

The India Meteorological Department has sounded orange alert in the district for Wednesday and Thursday, and yellow alert for Friday.

District Collector Navjot Khosa, who convened an emergency meeting, has designated deputy collectors and the sub-collector as charge officers to coordinate disaster mitigation activities in each taluk.

The officers have been assigned the responsibility to convene meetings of the respective local body leaders, Tahsildars, village officers, fire force officials and control room officials. They have also been ordered to visit taluk control rooms and camps.

The availability of facilities, food, clothes and toilets must be ascertained in relief camps. Steps must be adopted to open additional camps if the need arose.

The Collector urged the charge officers of Neyyattinkara, Nedumangad and Kattakada taluks to exercise greater caution.

In order to rescue stranded people during the eventuality of flooding, the availability of boats and KSRTC buses must also be ensured, the charge officers were directed. Adequate numbers of soil excavators and drivers must also be maintained.

Revenue officials have been directed to remain in the district headquarters until October 25. Officials who had proceeded on leave have been directed to report for duty immediately.

Taluk charge officers, tahsildars and officials representing various departments participated in the meeting.