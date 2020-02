Heavy rainfall continues in Idukki district

The district continued to witness heavy rainfall and isolated landslips on Sunday. A youth was injured when an uprooted tree fell over a house at Kanchiyar near Kattappana on Sunday.

The injured was identified as Kallolikkal Sijo, 20, of Puthukkadu.

The district recorded a rainfall of 54.22 mm on Sunday.

The rainfall recorded in the taluk level was Peermade -63 mm, Udumbanchola -32.8 mm, Devikulam -41.1 mm, Thodupuzha- 56.2 mm and Idukki-78 mm. The water level rose nearly 2.5 feet in Idukki dam for the last 24 hours. The water level in the dam on Sunday was 2,309.52 ft, which was 2,307.12 ft on Saturday.

The water level in Mullapperiyar dam rose to 113.1 ft on Sunday.

The present storage level in hydal projects: Idukki -16.31%, Pampa-Kakki-12%, Edamalayar-14%, Kundala-14%, Mattuppetty-8%, Kuttiyadi-42%, Thariyod-29%, Anayirankal-3%, Ponmudi-16%, Neryamangalam-95%, Peringalkuth-67% and Lower Periyar -91%.