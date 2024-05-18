Heavy rainfall: CM advises people to take precautions

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has advised the people to remain alert in view of the very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall forecast for Kerala.

In a Facebook post, he urged people residing in heavy rainfall-hit hilly regions and low-lying areas to move to safer locations.

Extremely heavy rainfall could trigger flash floods and landslips. The possibility of waterlogging in urban areas and low-lying regions also cannot be discounted, Mr. Vijayan said.

The Chief Minister also urged the people to avoid inessential travel, especially to the coast and riverside locations. Motorists have been advised to be cautious when driving through roads which are under maintenance.

