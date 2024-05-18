ADVERTISEMENT

Heavy rainfall: CM advises people to take precautions

Published - May 18, 2024 09:58 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has advised the people to remain alert in view of the very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall forecast for Kerala.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a Facebook post, he urged people residing in heavy rainfall-hit hilly regions and low-lying areas to move to safer locations.

Extremely heavy rainfall could trigger flash floods and landslips. The possibility of waterlogging in urban areas and low-lying regions also cannot be discounted, Mr. Vijayan said.

The Chief Minister also urged the people to avoid inessential travel, especially to the coast and riverside locations. Motorists have been advised to be cautious when driving through roads which are under maintenance.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US