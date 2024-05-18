Heavy rainfall: Ban on quarrying, mining till further orders in district

The district administration has banned quarrying and mining till further orders with the IMD putting Thiruvananthapuram district on orange alert for isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall till Tuesday.

District Collector Geromic George issued orders in this regard considering the possibility of landslips in the hilly regions of the district.

Other than essential services, transportation to hilly areas and tourism activities in the coastal stretches also have been banned for the time being.

According to an IMD update on Saturday, the district is on orange alert (11-20 cm rainfall in 24 hours) till Tuesday. Isolated heavy rainfall is likely to continue on Wednesday also.