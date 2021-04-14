IMD forecast predicts widespread rainfall for the State till April 18.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

14 April 2021 16:11 IST

Seven districts have been placed on yellow alert.

The India Meteorological Department has issued a heavy rainfall alert for Kerala, warning that one or two places in the State are likely to receive heavy rainfall (7 to 11 cm in a 24 hour period) till Saturday.

According to a 1 p.m. weather update, seven districts have been put on yellow alert today (Wednesday) given the possibility of isolated heavy rainfall. The districts include Thiruvananthapuram, Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur.

Also Read Thunderstorms likely in Kerala till April 18 Advertising Advertising

IMD has put the aforementioned districts and Pathanamthitta district on yellow alert on Thursday also.

The national weather agency had warned earlier this week that Kerala can expect fairly widespread to widespread rainfall till April 18, Sunday.