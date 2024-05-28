ADVERTISEMENT

Heavy rain wreaks havoc in Kollam

Published - May 28, 2024 07:29 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

A house submerged in water at Chathinamkulam in Kollam city on Tuesday following heavy rain. | Photo Credit: C. SURESHKUMAR

Heavy rainfall threw normal life out of gear at several places in Kollam district on Tuesday.

Many roads, including major ones in the heart of the city, were flooded while water invaded households in some parts.

Areas including Kottiyam, Chathannur, Ayathil, Mangad, Kureepuzha, Chavara and Panmana, where road construction is on, were heavily affected leaving commuters stranded in many parts.

While Chavara received the highest rainfall (138.5 mm), a total of 32 houses were partially damaged in the last 24 hours. One house was completely destroyed and three people sustained injuries in rain-related incidents. Total crop loss so far has been estimated as 17.97 hectares and around 343 farmers are affected. The total loss is estimated at ₹44.57 lakh.

As there was no respite from rains on Tuesday as well, hundreds of houses were inundated and the residents were moved to relief camps.

While only one camp was operating in the district till Monday, seven new camps were opened on Tuesday.

A total of 877 people from 280 families have been shifted to various camps functioning in different parts of Kollam taluk including Mangad, Kottankara, Throkkovilvattam, Panayam, Vadakkevila and Kilikolloor.

While the rising water level in Kallada, Pallikkal and Itthikara rivers are being observed, people residing on the banks of Pallikkal river have been asked to stay cautious.

According to officials, arrangements are in place if any further action is needed. While the authorities say the flooding in Kollam city was caused by the heavy rain, residents alleged official apathy.

They said that residents of Kollam Corporation are suffering due to the negligence and Corporation authorities who failed to carry out pre-monsoon preparations and cleaning activities on time.

Meanwhile, NH construction has caused a lot of difficulties for residents and motorists at many points.

N.K. Premachandran, MP, on Tuesday held discussions with National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) authorities to introduce scientific alternative systems to facilitate traffic during monsoon.

The demand was made considering the traffic disruptions and the risk of accident in various places where the construction of the national highway is in progress, especially where underpasses and flyovers are being constructed.

