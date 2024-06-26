Heavy rain wreaks havoc in Idukki; trees fall on houses, roads

Heavy rain that lashed the district on Wednesday wreaked havoc and caused mudslides.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trees got uprooted in many parts of the district. A house was destroyed at Devikulam after a protection wall fell on it. According to officials, the house belonged to one Wilson.

Three persons, Subbayya, his wife, and son, had a narrow escape after a tree fell on their house at Bonamy, near Elappara, in the morning. In another incident, the kitchen and bathroom of a house at School Kavala, near Kattappana, were damaged when a tree fell on it. The house owner, Ramnath Beevi, sustained minor injuries in the incident. Fire and Rescue Services personnel removed the tree.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trees fell on roads in various parts of the high range. The Fire and Rescue Services personnel and local residents remove the trees and restored traffic.

Dam shutters opened

The shutters of the Kallarkutty, Pambla, and Malankara dams were opened.

The water level in the Idukki reservoir rose by 2.14 ft within two days. On Wednesday, the water level was 2,331.7 ft.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the Mullaperiyar dam, the level was 119.90ft on the day.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team visited the New Colony in Munnar on the day. According to officials, Commander Arjun Pal Rajput led the team that inspected the house and premises which was affected by mudslide.

Relief camp

Devikulam Subcollector V.M. Jayakrishnan said that a relief camp was opened at Munnar Mount Carmel Hall and 26 people were shifted to the camp. “Two more spots have already been identified for opening relief camps, if need be,” said Mr. Jayakrishnan.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The night travel ban on the Gap Road stretch of the Munnar-Bodimettu highway will continue. Day travel will be allowed, but drivers will not be allowed to stop or park the vehicles on the stretch. The shops along the Gap Road have been removed,” said Mr. Jayakrishnan.

Curbs on tourism

District Collector Sheeba George proposed restrictions on tourism activities in the district. Water-related tourism activities such as boating, kayaking, rafting, coracle boat safaris, and trekking activities in hilly areas have been suspended until further notice.

The District Collector has declared a holiday for educational institutions including anganwadis, nurseries, schools, and colleges on Thursday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.