Heavy rain wreaks havoc in Alappuzha

Heavy rain has wreaked havoc in the district. The torrential downpour in the last two days affected normal life in several parts of the district.

Floodwaters entered a number of houses in low-lying areas. The district administration has opened two relief camps for the residents of Thuravoor South and Pattanakad villages in Cherthala taluk. Officials said that lightning strike damaged one house at Cheppad in Karthikappally taluk. The loss is estimated at ₹25,000.

Rough sea battered coastal areas in the district making life nightmarish for the people.

Meanwhile, large tracts of paddy fields with standing crops, ready for harvest, continued to remain submerged in Kuttanad. Officials said that efforts were being made to flush the water from the flooded fields, but heavy and continuous rain was hampering the work.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel rescued a 42-year-old person after he fell into water while trying to tether a boat in Alappuzha.

With more rain and wind predicted, fishermen have been asked not to venture into the sea till 6 p.m. on November 1.