Heavy rain wreaks havoc in Alappuzha

Heavy rains and sea erosion wreaked havoc in different parts of the district on Sunday. Incessant rains accompanied by wind caused widespread damage to houses and other infrastructure.

At least one house was destroyed near Kalavoor in the rain fury. Revenue Department officials said that eight houses had been damaged in different parts of the district. “Seven houses in Kuttanad taluk and one house in Cheruthana have suffered damages. We are on the process of estimating the loss,” said an official.

Heavy downpour has resulted in waterlogging and disruption in traffic and power supply in the district. Trees were uprooted in several parts of the district.

Meanwhile, with the onset of the monsoon, life of people living along the coastal areas of the district has become nightmarish. Rain and high swell waves pounded areas in Ambalapuzha, Purakkad and Kakkazham threatening houses and infrastructure. A number of houses and roads were flooded after rough sea battered the region.

Meanwhile, officials said in view of the orange alert being declared in the district, the district administration had taken all precautionary measures. Various Government departments have been put alert on alert and control rooms opened at all taluk headquarters.

Officials added that no relief camp had been opened in the district till Sunday evening and they were closely monitoring the situation.

“We have already directed the Revenue Department officials to find buildings, which can be used as relief camps in case of an emergency,”said an official.

Safety of tourists

To ensure the safety of tourists, the District Tourism Promotion Council has been directed to initiate necessary measures. With more rains predicted in the coming days, the fishermen have been asked not to venture into the sea.

A round-the-clock control room has been opened at the district collectorate in view of southwest monsoon.

Contact number is 0477 2251103.