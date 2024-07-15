Heavy rain, wind leave a trail of destruction in Kottayam

Heavy rain and squally winds battering central Travancore since Sunday have left a trail of destruction across the region, particularly in Kottayam.

Significant damage has been reported from areas such as Vaikom, Pampady, Karukachal, Changanassery, and Pala. At Kanakakunnu, near Chingavanom, a tree uprooted by strong winds partially damaged a house. A motorcyclist sustained injuries after a tree fell on the road near Pampady. Uprooted trees on the Pala-Thodupuzha road, Vaikom-Vechoor road, and Kumarakom-Cherthala road disrupted trees.

At Pravithanam, strong afternoon winds uprooted many electricity poles, causing damage to multiple vehicles. Fire and Rescue Services personnel are clearing the debris and Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) staff have taken steps to restore power supply in the affected regions.

A serious accident occurred near Kanakkari on the Ernakulam-Kottayam stretch when four vehicles collided after one lost control in the heavy rain.

Rising water level in the rivers across the district has raised the threat of flood in low-lying areas in the western region, while the eastern high range areas face the risk of landslips. Authorities have advised residents in high-risk areas, particularly in the Koottikkal and Wagamon regions, to remain vigilant.

Kottayam Collector V. Vigneshwari announced that the India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for the district until Wednesday. Extremely heavy rainfall, classified as above 204.4 mm within 24 hours, and heavy rainfall, ranging from 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm, are expected. Thunderstorms have also been forecast.

In Pathanamthitta

In Pathanamthitta, torrential rain has significantly increased inflow to the district’s dams. Official data show that water level in the Kakki-Anathodu reservoir and the Pampa dam has reached 956.53 metres and 967.3 metres respectively. The Moozhiyar dam, experiencing a sharp rise in water level, is now at 70.95% of its live storage capacity.

Traffic disruptions were reported on the Thottappuzha-Nannur road near Thiruvalla as uprooted trees blocked the roadway.