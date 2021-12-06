Heavy rain triggers panic at Kottayam high ranges

KOTTAYAM

06 December 2021 18:42 IST

The rain, which began by 7 p.m. on Sunday, caused a heavy gush of water through the Pullakayar, a tributary of the Manimalayar, which had changed course and swept away several houses in October

The eastern high ranges of Kottayam came under a heavy spell of showers on Sunday, raising the spectre of yet another flood situation in the region.

The rain, which began by 7 p.m. on Sunday, caused a heavy gush of water through the Pullakayar, a tributary of the Manimalayar, which had changed course and swept away several houses in October. The floodwater entered several houses in the Elamkadu, Enthayar and Koottickal region, besides submerging the causeway.

At least three families near the Mukkulam masjid were stranded in the floodwater, while the temporary bridge constructed near Thazhathangadi sustained damage. The stranded families were shifted to safe locations once the waters receded. Revenue, Fire and Rescue Services and police personnel coordinated the rescue and relief operations.

The sudden rise in water level was attributed to minor landslips at Urumbikkara and Kokkayar. Meanwhile, water level in the Manimalayar also rose marginally, though it receded soon with the rain subsiding.

The high ranges of Kottayam had witnessed widespread damage with a series of landslip-induced floods during the unseasonal rains two months ago.

Pilgrimage hit

Meanwhile, the heavy rain that lashed the Sabarimala forests forced a temporary stoppage of the pilgrimage to the hill shrine. The Pampa river breached its banks at Pampa Triveni and the floodwater entered the path to the Ganapathi temple.

Following this, pilgrims were directed to wait at Charalmedu and later permitted to trek up up the hillock once the floodwater began to recede by night.