Heavy rain, strong winds hit normal life, inundate low-lying areas in Alappuzha

Heavy rain wreaked havoc in Alappuzha district on Tuesday.

A 32-year-old man died after a tree fell on him in gusty winds at Chettikulangara, near Mavelikara. The deceased has been identified as Aravind.

The district administration opened five more relief camps — three in Purakkad village (Ambalappuzha taluk) and one each in Pattanakkad (Cherthala taluk) and Alappuzha West (Ambalappuzha taluk) on the day. Earlier it opened two relief camps — one each in Ambalappuzha and Chengannur taluks. As of Tuesday evening, 745 people from 270 families had taken refuge in the seven camps.

The torrential downpour and strong winds affected normal life and inundated low-lying areas. Officials said that one house was destroyed and another 25 damaged in different parts of the district on the day. Four houses were destroyed and 48 damaged in the district between May 20 and 28, said a Revenue department official.

Rough sea battered some coastal areas in Alappuzha. People living in places with no sea walls bore the brunt of strong waves. Several areas in Kuttanad have been waterlogged following rain and an increase in the flow of floodwaters from the eastern side. Floodwaters entered several houses in the region and submerged rural roads. Officials, however, said there was no panic situation and they were closely monitoring water levels in rivers in Kuttanad.

The Irrigation department has initiated measures to cut open the Thottappally pozhi mouth to ensure the smooth flow of floodwaters from Kuttanad to the sea.

Traffic disrupted

Scores of trees and power poles were uprooted in different parts of the district. Traffic was disrupted on National Highway 66 at Cherthala after a tree uprooted and fell on the road on Tuesday morning.

The weather agency has declared an orange alert for isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall for Alappuzha on Wednesday.