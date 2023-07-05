Heavy rain, rough sea, whirlwind batter Kerala

July 05, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Heavy rain coupled with intensified coastal erosion and whirlwinds kept the State administration on tenterhooks in many places on Wednesday.

The heavy spell of rain accompanied by gusty whirlwinds lashed many parts, causing widespread damage to properties and crops. The State has been witnessing heavy rain for the third consecutive day triggered by a cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal.

A fierce whirlwind, accompanied by heavy showers, wreaked havoc in many parts of Thrissur and Malappuram. The whirlwind caused damage in various areas in Chalakudy and Mukundapuram taluks, uprooting trees and damaging scores of houses.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Malappuram, the whirlwind lasted for about three minutes at Omanoor. near Konodtty. where as many as 15 houses were damaged in the strong wind.

In Kannur, a 50-year-old man died after he fell into a puddle in front of his house. In Malappuram, an elderly woman and her granddaughter went missing in the Kuthirappuzha River near Amarambalam on Wednesday. Susheela, 61, and her granddaughter Anushree, 12, went missing while they were reportedly preparing for a ritualistic Bali ceremony on the riverbank.

In Alappuzha, the body of a man who accidentally fell into the water near Thottappally spillway a couple of days ago was recovered on Wednesday.

In Vadakara, six students had a close shave after a tree fell on an autorickshaw in which they were travelling on Wednesday afternoon.

In Thrissur, people panicked at Kallur and Thrikkur on Wednesday morning after a woofing sound was heard from under the ground. The Thrissur-Vadakkanchery National Highway, near Vazhukkumpara, where a crack developed recently, caved in the heavy rain. The police imposed traffic control on the stretch.

Several places in Upper Kuttanad in Alappuzha have been inundated after major rivers in the region, including the Pampa, Manimala and Achencoil, overflowed their banks. Floodwaters also inundated a large stretch of the Ambalappuzha-Thiruvalla State Highway at Nedumbram and several rural roads in the region.

Meanwhile, rough sea battered the coastline of Kerala for third consecutive day displacing hundreds. Owing to sea erosion threat, around 70 people were relocated from coastal areas in Ponnani.

The coastal belt of Alappuazha and Thrissur also bore the brunt of rough seas as tidal waves caused havoc in various taluks. A total of 1,154 people were shifted to as many as 64 relief camps across the State. Similarly, 14 houses damaged were damaged fully and 398 houses sustained partial damages.

Peerumade in Idukki received the highest rainfall of 220.5 mm in the State for the past 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Wednesday, where shutters of the Kallarkutty, Pambla, and Malankara dams were opened.

A weather bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department here on Wednesday sounded an orange alert warning of heavy to very heavy rain for six districts, including Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode,Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod, on Thursday and an yellow alert for the remaining districts except for Thiruvananthapuam and Kollam, warning of isolated heavy rains.

Fishing activities were suspended along the Kerala coast as squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is likely to prevail over Kerala coast.

High waves in the range of 3.5 - 3.7 meters are also forecasted till 11:30 p.m. on Thursday along the Kerala coast between Vizhinjam to Kasaragod.

The district administrations in Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode, Palakkad, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kottayam, and in Pathanamthitta ( Applicable only for Thiruvalla and Mallappally taluks) have declared a holiday for the educational institutions in these districts on Thursday in the wake of heavy rain forecast.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT