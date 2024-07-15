Heavy rain results in landslip, mudslide in Munnar

A major landslip occurred at the Manila tea estate, near Lockhart, at Devikulam in Munnar on Monday. A portion of the plantation downstream was destroyed in the landslip. On a day when the entire district witnessed heavy rain, a mudslide occurred at Devikulam on the Kochi-Dhanuskodi National Highway.

In the August 2018 floods, the area had witnessed a major landslip, which damaged a building of the Government Arts College that was functioning there. Following the incident, the college was shifted to another site. The latest mudslide poses a security threat to another building of the former college.

No casualties

According to Devikulam Subcollector V.M. Jayakrishnan, the landslip occurred in the tea plantation under Harrisons Malayalam Limited (HML) around 2 p.m. “There are no Layams (cluster homes) in the area, and no casualties have been reported,” said Mr. Jayakrishnan.

On Monday, a portion of the earth caved in on the Kattappana-Kuttikkanam State highway at Alady near Chappath.According to the Public Works department (PWD) executive engineer, traffic on the road was suspended from Parappu to Alady. The vehicles on the Pala-Wagamon route were diverted to the Upputhara-Cheenthalar segment, and those on the Kattappana route were diverted to the Marykulam route.

The Idukki Collector banned night travel in the district from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Night travel is also banned on the Gap Road stretch of the Koch-Dhanushkodi National Highway in Munnar. “The police will block the road at night by fixing barricades,” said the official.

Shutters opened

Four shutters of the Kallarkutty dam was opened on Monday following heavy rain. A house was partially destroyed after an arecanut tree fell on it at Prakashgram, near Nedumkandam, in Idukki around 1 p.m. on Monday.

The water level at Idukki reservoir on Monday was 2,342.02 ft and that at Mullaperiyar was 121.05 ft. The maximum allowed level is 142 ft. The Munnar Hill Station received 95mm of rainfall from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, which was recorded by the weather station in Munnar.

