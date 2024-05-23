ADVERTISEMENT

Heavy rain pounds Kollam 

Updated - May 23, 2024 08:35 pm IST

Published - May 23, 2024 08:33 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

Several houses were damaged while roads were flooded and traffic disrupted in some parts of the district as heavy rain and strong winds continued to lash Kollam. Many roads in Kollam city remained waterlogged even though the downpour was intermittent on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

While rain-related incidents were reported from Pathanapuram, Pooyapalli, Karunagapally, Chavara, Pattazhy and Kunnathur, eastern parts of the district reported heavy crop loss due to continuous rainfall during the last three days.

Fishing fleets did not venture into the sea due to squally weather and incidents of sea surge have been reported from coastal areas. In most low-lying parts, pedestrians had to wade through knee-deep water. Power supply was disrupted multiple times on Wednesday and Thursday.

While four houses from Kunnathur, Karunagapallay and Kollam taluks were partially damaged in the rain on Thursday, one house in Kollam was completely destroyed.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The district administration has opened a relief camp at Vimala Hridaya School, Vadakkevila. A total of 71 persons from 16 families, including 22 men, 31 women, 18 children and two differently abled persons, have been shifted to the camp. Water entered households in many places. In Oachira, residents of some families were moved to the neighbouring home by the officials.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US