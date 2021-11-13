Heavy rain pounds district

571 people shifted to relief camps, orange alert sounded for Sunday

Heavy rain pounded the district throughout Saturday triggering mudslips and waterlogging and causing damage to houses, roads and other structures.

While no casualties were reported, the district administration evacuated 571 people to 33 relief camps by Saturday evening.

Quarrying and sand-mining have been banned till further notice as the district is on orange alert for isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall on Sunday. Night-time travel to the hilly areas and travel to tourists spots, including those along the coast, have been prohibited.

Discharge from the three dams - Neyyar, Peppara and Aruvikkara - had been increased on Saturday following heavy rainfall in the catchment areas. The shutters of these dams are likely to be raised further. People residing on the banks of rivers have been advised to remain alert.

The hilly areas of the district had been receiving heavy rainfall since Friday night. Localised mudslips were reported from various parts of the district. Three houses were damaged in a mudslip at Vazhamuttom near Thiruvallam. No one was hurt in the incident. Minister for General Education and V. S. Sivankutty and District Collector Navjot Khosa visited the spot.

The Aruvippuram-Irumbil road and a small bridge over the Maruthathoor stream in Neyyatinkara sustained damage in the steady rainfall. A small portion of the bridge, including its sidewall had caved in.

Night-time traffic along the bridge has been banned.

Following waterlogging in the coast, the ‘pozhi’ (sandbars) at Poonthura and Veli were breached.

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty and Minister for Transport Antony Raju, who held an emergency review meeting to discuss the situation, said the situation was under control in the district at present. However, all government departments have been asked to remain vigilant. The armed forces are also on standby for tackling any emergency that may arise, the Ministers said.

Mr. Raju said all departments have been directed to open control rooms.

“Revenue and Local Self Government officials have been directed to restore access to places that have been cut off by waterlogging. The Fire and Rescue Service has been asked to take steps to remove fallen branches and uprooted trees,” Mr. Sivankutty said.

With rainfall showing no signs of abating, the alert level in the district had been upgraded from orange to red at Saturday noon.

The India Meteorological Department has put the district on orange alert on Sunday for isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall. Fishers have been advised not to venture into the sea till Sunday. Fishers who are out in the Bay of Bengal and the Andaman Sea regions have been directed to make for land by Monday as a low-pressure area over the region is set to intensify.