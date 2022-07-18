Heavy rain: potholes pop up on highway causing nightmare for motorists

Steps yet to be initiated to carry out emergency patchworks

In just a month after the onset of monsoon, a major portion of the Kozhikode-Kannur National Highway is filled with dangerous potholes and crocodile cracks. Apart from causing injuries to passengers, many of the newly developed cracks between Vengali and Koyilandy stretch are growing several feet causing serious damage to the wheels and suspension systems of vehicles.

Many two-wheeler riders are falling victim to such open traps still remaining unrepaired. “There are no road collective protests now. There should be better action on the part of local people,” said Sabith Mohammed, a youth movement activist from Moodadi. He added that there should at least be a better highway support system on such dangerous routes for attending emergency situations during the rainy season.

Less number of streetlights are also worsening the issue. The urge of drivers to brake suddenly or shift lanes in haste often lead to accidents. Even after noticing such recurring incidents, the work to fill these crevices is still moving at a snail’s pace.

A section of traders from Koyilandy point out that the traditional throw-and-roll method of filling cracks and potholes without adopting newer technologies also leads to accidents. According to them, such black spots might turn into accident-prone areas as the storm water seeps in. They also claim that the poor management of utility cuts convert many recently renovated stretches on the highway into problem zones.

Meanwhile, sources with the Public Works Department claim that the procedural delays in awarding such temporary repair works and the lack of modern solutions for spot interventions trouble them a lot during the rainy season. They also argue that efforts to carry out semi-permanent patchworks using the modern spray injection or edge seal methods are yet to be welcomed by the majority of contracting agencies.