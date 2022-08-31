Heavy rain likely to continue in Kerala; orange alert in seven districts

People wade through a flooded road following heavy monsoon rains, in Kochi, on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

The intense spell of rain that has been lashing Kerala for the past few days is likely to continue for four more days under the influence of a cyclonic circulation over Tamil Nadu.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for seven districts from Kollam to Thrissur in the State on September 1 warning of heavy to very heavy rainfalls and a yellow alert in the remaining districts.

According to a weather bulletin issued by the IMD, a cyclonic circulation lies over south Tamil Nadu and its neighbourhood. Further, a trough now runs from the cyclonic circulation over to central Madhya Pradesh across interior Karnataka, Madhya Maharashtra, and Marathwada, extending up to 0.9 kilometre above mean sea level.

Under its influence, rain or thundershower is most likely to occur at most places in Kerala till September 4, said the bulletin.

Meanwhile, heavy to very heavy rainfall occurred in many places. Ernakulam South recorded the highest rainfall of 14 cm in the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday followed by Chittur in Palakkad (9 cm), Neryamangalam in Ernakulam (8 cm), Kannur and Kudulu in Kasaragod (7 cm each).

Fishermen are advised to not venture into the sea along the coast of Kerala, Karnataka, and Lakshadweep till September 3 as squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-50 km/hr is likely to prevail over the sea.

A red alert has been declared in 10 dams including Idamalayar, Banasurasagar, Sholayar, Lower Periyar, Kallarkutti, Moozhiyar, etc after heavy rain in the catchment areas of the reservoirs.