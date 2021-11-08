Kerala

Heavy rain likely till Wednesday

The district is on yellow alert for isolated heavy rainfall from Monday to Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The Thiruvananthapuram district administration has asked people residing in hilly areas that had received heavy rainfall in recent weeks to remain extremely alert as thunderstorms are likely in the regions.

Residents of low-lying regions, riverine locations and coastal areas also should be on their guard, the administration said.

The public should cooperate with the authorities if the need for evacuation arises.

Fishers have been asked to properly secure their fishing equipment, including boats.

Caution

People residing in unsound structures or houses with faulty roofs should be prepared to move to safer locations given the alerts issued for the days ahead, the administration said.

The administration has advised people living in vulnerable areas to keep their emergency kits at hand. In general, the public have been advised to avoid night-time travel to hilly regions in the days ahead.


