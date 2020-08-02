Heavy rain likely this week

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has asked government agencies and the public to remain alert as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall over Kerala this week.
People in low-lying regions, along river banks and landslip-prone hilly regions should be on their guard, the KSDMA said.
The alert was issued on the basis of an IMD analysis that a low pressure area is likely to form over the north Bay of Bengal by Tuesday.
In northern districts
The weather phenomenon could trigger an increase in rainfall activity over Kerala, especially in the northern districts.
Given the COVID-19 scenario, the KSDMA had recommended evacuations, when and if required, to four types of relief camps for accommodating the quarantined, the symptomatic, sections vulnerable to COVID-19 and general camps.
Orange alerts
Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in Idukki, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod from Monday to Thursday. Malappuram and Wayanad can expect isolated very heavy rainfall from Tuesday to Thursday. Kottayam, Thrissur and Palakkad can expect heavy to very heavy rainfall on Tuesday. Orange alerts have been issued for these districts. The IMD has issued yellow alerts for the remaining districts till Thursday. The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Studies (INCOIS) has issued a high wave alert for the Kerala coast.
