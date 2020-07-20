Heavy rain likely in State

Heavy rainfall is likely in Kerala over the next few days due to an upper air cyclonic circulation over Kanyakumari which is expected to move towards the Lakshadweep-Maldives region, the India Meteorological Department (IMD)said on Monday.
Kerala can expect strong winds along and off its coast till July 22. The IMD has advised fishermen not to venture out to sea along the Kerala coast and the Lakshadweep-Maldives region, which too can expect heavy rainfall and strong winds. The IMD has issued orange alerts for Lakshadweep indicating the possibility of isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall on Tuesday and extreme heavy rainfall on Wednesday.
Yellow alert
The weather agency has issued yellow alerts indicating the possibility of isolated heavy rainfall in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam and Idukki for Tuesday. Isolated heavy rainfall is likely in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram and Kozhikode on Wednesday also. Several districts in central and north Kerala also can expect heavy rainfall later this week.
Meanwhile, rainfall deficiency in Kerala during the current southwest monsoon season has increased to 24%. Normal rainfall expected during the June 1-July 20 period is 1,126.7 mm for Kerala, but the State has received only 855.3 mm.
Among the districts, only Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode, Kottayam, Kasaragod and Kannur have recorded normal rainfall during this period.
