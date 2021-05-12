Heavy rain likely in Kerala and the Lakshadweep Islands from Thursday, says IMD

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

12 May 2021 12:15 IST

The islands and the Thiruvananthapuram district are on yellow alert on Thursday for isolated heavy rainfall.

Kerala and the Lakshadweep Islands should brace for heavy rainfall from Thursday onwards, indicated a Wednesday morning weather update by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). It has also upgraded the alert levels for the two regions.

The Lakshadweep Islands have been put on red alert on Saturday given the possibility of extremely heavy rainfall and orange alerts for isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall on Friday and Sunday.

The IMD warned on Tuesday that a low pressure area likely to take shape in the Arabian Sea by Friday is expected to brew into a cyclone by Sunday over east-central Arabian Sea.

Orange alerts for heavy to very heavy rainfall have been issued for Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts for Friday; Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha districts on Saturday; and Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts on Sunday.

Kerala has prohibited fishing activities from Thursday morning. Fishermen have been directed to make for the nearest safe coast by Wednesday night.