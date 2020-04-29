Heavy rain likely in four districts today

Heavy rainfall is likely in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Ernakulam and Idukki districts on Thursday, the IMD has said.

The weather agency has issued yellow alerts for the four districts indicating the possibility of isolated heavy rainfall (6.4 cm to 11.5 cm in 24 hours). Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusting winds could be expected in parts of the State till May 3, the IMD said.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has issued an advisory given the possibility of strong winds accompanying the summer rainfall. People should avoid standing under trees or parking vehicles under them, the KSDMA said.

The thunderstorm on Tuesday had uprooted numerous trees and the branches pose a hazard, the KSDMA said. The KSDMA had also advised the removal of poorly-anchored hoardings, electric posts and flag poles to avoid mishaps.

The public have been asked to report snapped power lines and damaged electric posts to the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) on 1912 or the control room of the district disaster management authority concerned on 1077

Meanwhile, the KSEB was expecting to restore by Wednesday night the power supply to several areas in the southern districts lashed by Tuesday’s thunderstorm. The heavy rain and lashing winds had brought down overhead power lines and electric poles. A full assessment of the losses remains incomplete due to the lockdown.