Heavy rain likely in 4 northern districts

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

01 June 2020 22:29 IST

Orange alert in Kozhikode today, yellow alert in seven districts

The southwest monsoon, which officially set in over Kerala on Monday, is likely to be active over the State on Tuesday.

Four northern districts, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod, can expect isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also issued an orange alert for Kozhikode.

Yellow alerts have been issued for the other three districts and as well as for Kollam, Ernakulam, Idukki and Thrissur where there is a possibility of isolated heavy rainfall.

The possibility of a mild, two-day lull in precipitation exists on Wednesday and Thursday after which the monsoon rainfall is expected to pick up.

On Monday, Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode and Kannur received the highest amount of rainfall as per the 5.30 p.m. readings taken by the Met Centre, Thiruvananthapuram.

Meanwhile, fishing activity along Kerala shores continues to remain banned on account of the depression of the Arabian Sea which is expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm.

High wave alert

The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has also issued a high wave alert for the Kerala coast. Waves as high as two to 3.9 metres can be expected along the coastline stretching from Pozhiyoor to Kasaragod till Tuesday.