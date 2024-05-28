Heavy rain leaves trail of destruction in West Kochi

West Kochi was badly battered in Tuesday’s heavy downpour, causing widespread inundation and a spate of accidents, including tree falls.

A small country vessel that set sail for fishing from the Kalamukku harbour capsized in the rough sea near Saudi in Rameshwaram village. However, all five elderly fishermen managed to swim to safety, wearing life jackets kept in the vessel. Though not seriously injured, they were admitted to a hospital at Karuvelipady. The vessel was fully submerged and lost.

A tree fell on a KSRTC bus at the bus stop near the Fort Kochi police station. None of the passengers inside were injured.

Severe waterlogging was experienced at Thoppumpady Post Office Junction, T&R Crossroad, Thoppumpady Junction, near Our Lady’s Convent School, Mundamveli Kala Kairali Junction, and near the Mundamveli church. It took hours after the rain subsided for the water to drain out from these places.

“Though the PWD had renovated and widened its network of drains at Thoppumpady Junction almost a year ago, in between there were drains, maintained by the Kochi Corporation, that remained in their old narrow state, undoing the PWD works,” said Sumeeth Joseph, general secretary, block Congress committee, Kochi South.

Water entered many houses and roads in Mundamveli, Fort Kochi, Chullickal, Mattancherry, Koovapadam, and Moolamkuzhi. Houses in Rameshwaram colony in the low-lying area of Nazreth division were inundated.

Shaila Thadhevoose, councillor for Moolamkuzhi division in West Kochi, said 100-odd houses in her division were inundated. “Not cleaning the kayal mouth, facilitating smooth flow of water through Rameshwaram Canal and Pandarachirathodu, resulted in the flooding,” she said.

Wife of the Chellanam panchayat president was injured after a tree fell on their house at Kannamaly. A tree fell on a parked car at Mundamveli.

