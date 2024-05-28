Heavy rain leaves a trail of destruction in Kottayam

The heavy rain accompanied by stormy winds that lashed central Travancore on Tuesday left a trail of destruction across the region, particularly in the eastern high ranges of Kottayam.

In the Wagamon hills, the rain on Tuesday morning caused severe damage in Theekoy and the downstream areas of the Meenachil river. A landslip in the Chokkallu area, near Edamaruk, in Bharananganam village damaged seven houses, while at least two houses were affected in Thalanadu grama panchayat.

A landslip at Kallam along the Erattupetta–Wagamon road further disrupted traffic to the high ranges.

The showers which began at midnight on Monday intensified by morning, resulting in flash floods in hilly streams. Water levels in all major rivers, including the Meenachil and Manimala, have reported a sharp rise, although still within the danger mark.

As per estimates by the Hydrological Sub-Division in Kottayam, Poonjar received 176 mm of rainfall from Tuesday morning to the afternoon. Waterlogging on the Erattupetta–Kanjirappally and Erattupetta–Pala roads disrupted traffic at several points by afternoon. Traffic in Kottayam town was also affected due to uprooted trees near the KSRTC bus depot.

Given the severity of the situation, District Collector V. Vigneswari has prohibited entry to hill destinations such as Ilaveezhapoonchira, Illikkalkallu, and Marmala stream, as well as night travel on the Erattupetta–Wagamon road. The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for the district, prompting the Collector to urge residents living along the Meenachil river to remain vigilant against flash floods.

In response to the crisis, the district administration has opened two relief camps in Vaikom and Kottayam taluks. Seventeen people from four families have been relocated to these camps so far.

Although the rain subsided by Tuesday afternoon, the cloudy weather in the district has raised concerns about further rainfall and potential floods. Water levels in major rivers are rising, putting low-lying areas in the western parts at risk of inundation. Authorities are closely monitoring river levels and the disaster management team is prepared to respond to any emergencies.

Meanwhile, the torrential rain has ensured a copious inflow to the dams in Pathanamthitta district. According to official data, the water levels in the Kakki-Anathodu reservoir and the Pampa dam stood at 951.58 metres and 964.5 metres respectively. The Moozhiyar dam, which is witnessing a sharp rise in its water level, has reached 51.34% of its live storage capacity.

