Heavy rain leaves a trail of destruction in Alappuzha

Incessant rain and gusty winds that lashed Alappuzha for the past few days have left a trail of destruction and inundated several low-lying areas in the district.

A 30-year-old man who sustained serious injuries after a tree fell on him near Mattancherry bridge in Alappuzha municipality died on Wednesday. The deceased was identified as Unais of Arattuvazhi in Alappuzha municipality. The incident happened on Monday when he travelled with his wife, Aleesha, on a motorcycle. Unais died while undergoing treatment at Government Medical College Hospital, Alappuzha. Aleesha who sustained injuries was admitted to General Hospital, Alappuzha.

Though the intensity of rainfall subsided, waterlogging woes continued unabated in low-lying areas, including upper Kuttanad and Kuttanad, due to rising water levels in various rivers on the day. An increase in flow of floodwaters from the eastern side inundated several houses and rural roads in Thalavady, Edathua, Muttar and Mankombu, among other places. Water levels in all major rivers in the region, including the Pampa, Achencoil and Manimala, remained high. Officials said that they were closely monitoring water levels in the region and a 16-member National Disaster Response Force team had been deployed to Thalavady.

Waterlogging has also been reported from several low-lying areas in Cherthala, Chengannur and Ambalappuzha taluks. Authorities opened four relief camps in the district. As of Wednesday evening, 46 people belonging to 13 families were shifted to camps in the district - two in Chengannur and one each in Ambalappuzha and Cherthala taluks.

Officials said that one house was destroyed and another 156 dwellings were damaged in rain fury in the district since July 14. Many of the houses suffered damage after trees fell on them.

Besides houses, the agriculture sector and Kerala State Electricity Board incurred losses.

The weather agency has declared a yellow alert for isolated heavy rainfall in Alappuzha on Thursday.

