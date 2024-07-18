GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Heavy rain leads to mudslides, uprooted trees in Idukki

Published - July 18, 2024 08:26 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau
The mudslide near Mattuppetty dam on the Munnar-Mattuppetty route in Munnar, Idukki on Thursday.

The mudslide near Mattuppetty dam on the Munnar-Mattuppetty route in Munnar, Idukki on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Trees were uprooted and a number of mudslides were reported in many places after heavy rainfall in the district on Thursday.

A major mudslide occurred near the Mattupetty dam on the Munnar-Mattupetty route in Munnar, Idukki at around 3 p.m. Trees were uprooted on the Kumily-Kallarkutty road near Adimaly and near the IHRD college in Kuttikkanam on the Kottarakara-Dindigul National Highway on Thursday.

The police blocked a school bus on the Gap road stretch of the Kochi-Dhanuskodi National Highway on Thursday morning. According to officials, the district administration had banned travel on the Gap road stretch following a landslip threat, and the school bus tried to cross the police-fixed barricades.

Devikulam Sub Collector V.M. Jayakrishnan said that the police blocked the bus and redirected it to another route. “ The debris of the recent landslip on the Gap road stretch have not yet been cleared. We received information that the stretch has witnessed isolated minor landslips for the past two days,” said Mr Jayakrishnan.

In the past 24 hours, three houses partially and one house was fully destroyed in the district. Two relief camps were functioning in Munnar and Parathode in the district.

The water level in the Idukki reservoir increased by 2.38 ft in the past 24 hours. According to officials, the water level on July 18 was 2,350.88 ft, which is 46.60 % of the total storage capacity, as against 2,323.16 feet (25.12%) on the same day last year.

