Heavy rain lashes State, yellow alert in 9 districts today

The Hindu Bureau THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
October 18, 2022 21:37 IST

The flooded Yamuna Nagar road near the Chalai bypass after heavy rain lashed Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. Water entered many houses in the area. | Photo Credit: MAHINSHA S

Heavy rain triggered by cyclonic circulations over the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea lashed the State, especially southern Kerala and ghat regions, on Monday night and Tuesday morning, causing waterlogging in city limits and low-lying areas.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Poonjar in Kottayam recorded the highest rainfall of 14 cm in the past 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Tuesday, followed by Peerumade in Idukki (12 cm), Thiruvananthapuram city and Neyyattinkara (11 cm each), and Thodupuzha in Idukki (10 cm).

A weather bulletin issued by the IMD on Tuesday declared yellow alert in nine districts except in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod, warning of isolated heavy rain. The State is also likely to receive thundershowers till Saturday under the influence of the weather system.

A low-pressure area is expected to form over the Bay of Bengal during the next 48 hours and it is likely to concentrate into a deep depression by Saturday and intensify into a cyclonic storm, says the bulletin.

