Heavy rain lashes State; Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and Idukki continue to be on red alert for extremely heavy rainfall

Updated - May 20, 2024 08:28 pm IST

Published - May 20, 2024 08:11 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Fishing boats docked at Vizhinjam fishing harbour in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday following a rough sea alert issued for Kerala and south Tamil Nadu coasts. | Photo Credit: PTI

Fishing boats docked at Vizhinjam fishing harbour in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday following a rough sea alert issued for Kerala and south Tamil Nadu coasts. | Photo Credit: PTI

Summer showers were strong over Kerala on Monday, even as an Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) warning with regard to extremely heavy rainfall remains in place for three districts.

Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and Idukki are on red alert for extremely heavy rainfall (above 30 cm in 24 hours) on Tuesday also. Five other southern and central districts, Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam and Thrissur, are on orange alert for isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall on Tuesday. Northern districts are on yellow alert for isolated heavy showers.

Pathanamthitta is on red alert on Wednesday as well.

A 25-year-old migrant labourer was washed away by strong currents while bathing in the Manimala river in Pathanamthitta district on Monday evening. A search was in progress for the man, identified as Naresh from Bihar, at the time of filing this report.

Fishing boats anchored at the Ernakulam fishing harbour on Monday following a warning by weathermen against venturing into the sea on account of heavy rain. | Photo Credit: H. VIBHU

Fishing boats anchored at the Ernakulam fishing harbour on Monday following a warning by weathermen against venturing into the sea on account of heavy rain. | Photo Credit: H. VIBHU

The State Agriculture Department has opened control rooms in all the districts, considering the possibility of rainfall-related losses in the farm sector.

Strong westerly/southwesterly winds at lower levels prevails over the Kerala region, triggering widespread rainfall. Indications are that heavy rainfall is likely in parts of Kerala till at least Friday.

A low pressure area is likely to form over southwest Bay of Bengal around Wednesday. It is likely to move initially northeastwards and concentrate into a depression over the central parts of the Bay region by Friday morning.

A cyclonic circulation lies over south coastal Tamil Nadu and its neighbourhood, with a trough running above it over south coastal Tamil Nadu to north interior Karnataka. Another cyclonic circulation lies over north Kerala and its neighbourhood between 1.5 km and 5.8 km above mean sea level.

Fishers have been advised not to venture into the sea till Friday, as squally weather is likely to prevail along the coast.

