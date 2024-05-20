Heavy rain lashes State; Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and Idukki continue to be on red alert for extremely heavy rainfall

Summer showers were strong over Kerala on Monday, even as an Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) warning with regard to extremely heavy rainfall remains in place for three districts.

Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and Idukki are on red alert for extremely heavy rainfall (above 30 cm in 24 hours) on Tuesday also. Five other southern and central districts, Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam and Thrissur, are on orange alert for isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall on Tuesday. Northern districts are on yellow alert for isolated heavy showers.

Pathanamthitta is on red alert on Wednesday as well.

A 25-year-old migrant labourer was washed away by strong currents while bathing in the Manimala river in Pathanamthitta district on Monday evening. A search was in progress for the man, identified as Naresh from Bihar, at the time of filing this report.

The State Agriculture Department has opened control rooms in all the districts, considering the possibility of rainfall-related losses in the farm sector.

Strong westerly/southwesterly winds at lower levels prevails over the Kerala region, triggering widespread rainfall. Indications are that heavy rainfall is likely in parts of Kerala till at least Friday.

A low pressure area is likely to form over southwest Bay of Bengal around Wednesday. It is likely to move initially northeastwards and concentrate into a depression over the central parts of the Bay region by Friday morning.

A cyclonic circulation lies over south coastal Tamil Nadu and its neighbourhood, with a trough running above it over south coastal Tamil Nadu to north interior Karnataka. Another cyclonic circulation lies over north Kerala and its neighbourhood between 1.5 km and 5.8 km above mean sea level.

Fishers have been advised not to venture into the sea till Friday, as squally weather is likely to prevail along the coast.