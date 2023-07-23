Heavy rain lashes north, central Kerala; yellow alert in nine districts today

July 23, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Southwest monsoon has been active over the State with heavy to very rainfall lashing at most places in North and Central Kerala on Sunday. The heavy rain triggered by the cyclonic circulation over southeast Vidarbha and adjoining south Chhattisgarh and central Madhya Pradesh and another over south Odisha and neighbourhood, pounded mainly on north Kerala districts with several areas facing water logging and uprooting trees.

A low pressure is likely to form over West-central and adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal by Monday which is likely to intensify the rain along the west coast including north and central Kerala. A yellow alert has been issued by the India Meteorological department (IMD) for nine districts except for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Kottayam on Monday warning of isolated heavy rains.

A holiday has been declared for all the educational intuitions in Wayanad including for professional colleges and Anganwadis on Monday in the wake of heavy rain forecast. Fishermen are advised to not venture into the sea as squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-45 Kmph gusting to 55 Kmph is likely to prevail over Kerala coast. Meanwhile, Vellarikkundu in Kasaragod recorded the highest rainfall of 18 cm min the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Sunday followed by Kannur and Muliyar in Kasargod with 13 cm each. Kudulu in Kasaragod, Aralam and Kannur Airport recorded a rainfall of 12 cm each followed by Vythiri in Wayanad, Bayar in Kasargod and Mattannur in Kannur (11 cm each).