Heavy rain lashes Kerala, to continue for a couple of days

October 01, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Heavy rain continued to lash many parts of Kerala for the third consecutive day on Sunday replenishing the waterbodies in low-lying areas. Though the southwest monsoon has officially drawn to a close, the active spell of rain triggered by the weather systems over the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal is likely to continue for a couple of more days as per the current meteorological conditions.

According to a weather bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday, the depression over the south Konkan coast between Panjim and Ratnagiri has now weakened into a well-marked low pressure area over south central Maharashtra and neighbourhood. It is very likely to weaken further into a low pressure area in 12 hours.

Though another well-marked low pressure area lies over the western parts of Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining Jharkhand, it is unlikely to intensify further. The relatively strong westerly winds prevailing over the southeast Arabian Sea are likely to weaken by the middle of the first week of October along with the dissipation of the present weather system, indicating the weakening of monsoonal flow over the Arabian Sea in the coming days. The north-east monsoon, which is predicted to be above normal this year by the IMD, is expected to set in over the State around October 19.

Yellow alert

Meanwhile, Vaikom in Kottayam, and Irikkur and Taliparamba in Kannur recorded the highest rainfall of 13 cm each during the 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m. on Sunday followed by Thycauttussery in Alapuzha with 11 cm and Aryankavu in Kollam, Cherthala in Alappuzha and Peerumedu in Idukki with 10 cm each. A yellow alert has been issued for Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Ernakulam on Monday warning of isolated heavy rain. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea as squally weather with wind speed of 40-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is likely to prevail along the Kerala coast.

