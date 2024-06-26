Heavy rain lashes Kerala, hits normal life in many parts

A reinvigorated monsoon lashed across the State on Wednesday with parts of north and central Kerala and hilly areas experiencing heavy rain, bringing normal life to a halt in many places.

A 15-year-old youth went missing in Kuthirappuzha, near Chokkad, in Malappuram. A mother and child sustained injuries when the roof of their house collapsed in the heavy rain near Amabalappuzha in Alappuzha.

Scores of houses were partially destroyed in many places across the State due to mudslips, uprooted trees, and broken branches falling on houses, as per initial reports. The shutters of the Poringalkuthu, Kallarkutty, Pambla and Malankara dams were opened following heavy rain in the catchment areas. Two shutters of the Maniyar barrage were also opened to regulate the inflow.

The heavy rain, triggered by an offshore trough, also caused rough seas in many places, like Chavakkad in Thrisur, Ponnani in Malappuram, and Kannamali in Ernakulam.

A makeshift causeway constructed as part of a bridge work across the Bharathapuzha was damaged in the heavy rain near Alathur in Palakkad.

A couple identified as Wilson and his wife, Jansi, at Devikulam had a narrow escape after a retaining wall fell on their house.

Seawater entered the houses along the coast at Kannamali and Njarakkal in Ernakulam, Veliancode and Palapetti in Ponnanni, parts of Punnapra in Alappuzha, and Kadappuram and Anjangadi, near Chavakkad, in Thrissur.

A relief camp has been opened at Kanayannur in Ernakulam accommodating 20 people from seven families. In Kottayam, traffic along the Kottayam-Kumily route was disrupted after trees fell across the road.

The swollen Pampa river submerged the causeways at Karumbanmoozhi and Arayanjilimon, leaving villagers stranded.

However, the situation is under control, said Revenue Minister K. Rajan. Speaking to the media, the Minister said nine teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) had already been deployed in various parts of the State.

He also requested the media to avoid scaremongering. The dams that release water in a controlled manner now do not pose any major threats to people for the time being. However, heavy rain is likely to continue for the next 48 hours, the Minister said.

Holiday for schools

A holiday has been declared for educational institutions, including professional colleges, in Wayanad, Pathanamthitta, and Chethala taluk in Alappuzha, on Thursday in view of the heavy rain forecast. However, there would not be any changes for examination scheduled earlier.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert warning of very heavy rainfall in Wayanad and Kannur and a yellow alert for seven districts from Ernakulam to Kasaragod, forecasting heavy rain in the range of 64.5 mm to 115.6 mm in 24 hours.

According to a weather bulletin issued by the IMD on Wednesday, a trough at mean sea level now runs off the Maharashtra and central Kerala coasts.

Further, a cyclonic circulation lies over westcentral adjoining the northwest Bay of Bengal, and another cyclonic circulation lies over central Gujarat and neighbourhood.

Under the influence of the system, the prevailing strong westerly and southwesterly winds over Kerala and the Lakshadweep region will trigger rain across the State for the next five days.

Since squally weather with wind speed ranging from 35 kmph to 45 kmph and gusting to 55 kmph is likely to prevail along the Kerala coast, fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea.

Meanwhile, the Padinjarathara dam in Wayanad recorded the highest rainfall of 17 cm during the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday, followed by Munnar in Idukki with 15 cm and Peerumade in Idukki , Vadakara in Kozhikode, Vythiri in Wayanad, and Lower Sholayar in Thrissur with 14 cm each.