Heavy rain lashes Kannur, Kasaragod

Kannur

20 September 2020 23:50 IST

Crops destroyed, families evacuated

Heavy rain lashed Kannur and Kasaragod districts on Sunday, resulting in large-scale agricultural losses and evacuation of families living in areas vulnerable to landslips and flooding.

According to P.K. Ramdas, Principal Agriculture Officer, incessant rain destroyed 113.74 hectares of crop areas in eight blocks in Kannur district, badly affecting over 800 farmers. The total loss was estimated at ₹200.61 lakh.

The worst affected areas are Thalassery, Iritty, Payyanur and Taliparamba.

As many as 23 houses were partially destroyed, which included eight in Thalassery, four in Taliparamba, two in Payyannur and nine in Iritty. Five relief camps were opened in the district. As many as 137 people from 23 families were relocated. There are 59 people in five relief camps in the district.

In Alappadambu and Kankol villages, 25,000 hectares of paddy were destroyed, affecting as many as 300 farmers. Other affected villages include Kannapuram, Makkeri, Anjarakandy and Karivellur-Peralam panchayat.

House damaged

In Kasaragod, families in Vellarikundu taluk areas, which are vulnerable to landslips, were evacuated. A house was partially damaged at Chittarikal village in east Eleri panchayat.

Three families in Madhur Patalam village were rescued with the help of the Fire and Rescue Services after their houses were inundated.