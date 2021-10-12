Heavy rain lashes Kannur district of Kerala, several families shifted to safe shelters

KANNUR

12 October 2021 15:12 IST

Though tahsildars are camping in the areas affected by rain, so far no relief camps have been started in Kannur district

Following heavy rain that lashed across the Kannur district in Kerala during the last two days, several families were shifted to safe locations houses in the district on Tuesday.

In Kannur taluk, families residing in 35 houses at Uttanmukh in Muzhappilangad were shifted after water-logging in the region. Twenty families in Padanapallam and two families at Chovva were shifted following flooding.

Advertising

Advertising

Similarly, two families were moved to a safe places following fears of landslip in Karakkat colony in Pappinesseri. Six houses in Taliparamba taluk and one in Thalassery taluk were partially damaged in the heavy rain.

Though tahsildars are camping in the areas affected by rain, so far no relief camps have been started in the district.

Landslips

Meanwhile, heavy downpour continued to lash the catchment areas in the district. Landslips inside Karnataka forests have raised the water level in the rivers flowing through the district.

An increase in water level was witnessed in the streams and rivers, including Kakuva, Cheenkanni and Urutti, which flow through Aralam farm. Landslips have also been reported at Paripthod areas in Block 13 in Aralam area.