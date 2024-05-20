Heavy rain lashes central Travancore

Having been caught under heavy spells of showers over the past few days, the water level in all major rivers across the central Travancore districts of Pathanamthitta and Kottayam reported a sharp rise on Monday. The surging waters swept away a 25-year-old Bihar native near Mallappally on Monday, who is yet to be traced.

The local police identified the missing man as Naresh, who had been employed at a brick manufacturing unit near Kallooppara. The person, along with two others, had ventured into the Manimala river in the evening and was swept away by the surging water. The Fire and Rescue Services has launched a search operation.

The showers which began on Saturday evening continued intermittently until late in the day. Authorities have declared a red alert for Kottayam and Pathanamthitta districts until Wednesday.

In view of the weather warnings, Kottayam District Collector V. Vigneshwari has imposed a ban on night travel along the high ranges and the Erattupetta-Wagamon road on May 20 and 21. Those who have to travel through the region at night in an emergency situation should inform the police station and seek prior permission.

The water level in the Meenachil river stood at 31.798 metres at Theekoy, while that of the Manimala river was at 17.368 metres at Manimala.

In Pathanamthitta

In Pathanamthitta, District Collector S. Prem Krishnan has imposed a blanket ban on soil mining and quarrying activities until Wednesday. The ban on night travel along high-range roads, meanwhile, has been extended until May 23, in addition to kayaking and boating activities.

All five shutters of the Maniyar barrage are soon slated to open for regulating storage and water will be released at a rate of 100 cm through each gate. This may cause a rise in the water level of the Kakkattu river by 50 cm.

