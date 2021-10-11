Heavy rain lashes central districts

Water-level in the rivers see a steady rise, several parts of Kuttanad flooded

The heavy rains that lashed the region over the past couple of days has raised the spectre of floods in the low-lying areas of Kottayam and Pathanamthitta districts.

The water level in all major rivers across the region recorded a steady rise throughout the day while the flood waters gushing from the upper reaches have threatened to enter the populated areas in the western parts.

The torrential rains also ensured copious inflow to the dams in Pathanamthitta district with water level in the Sabarigiri reservoirs crossing 85%.

In view of the heavy rains forecast for the coming days, Pathanamathitta District Collector Divya S. Iyer has advised the public to be cautious against the risk of natural calamities such as local flood situations or landslides.

According to officials, people living in low-lying areas, riverbanks and areas prone to landslides should be on high alert.

Relief camp opened

Staff Reporter writes from Alappuzha:

The Alappuzha district administration on Monday opened one relief camp in Mavelikara taluk as heavy rain flooded several low-lying areas in the district. Officials said that a total of six people of two families were shifted to the camp opened at Model Upper Primary School at Chennithala.

The district has been witnessing heavy showers since last Thursday. Several parts of Kuttanad taluk have been waterlogged following downpour and an increase in flow of water from the eastern side. Water levels in rivers in the region remain high. Floodwaters entered a number of houses. Parts of the Alappuzha- Changanassery (AC) road remained submerged for the third consecutive day on Monday.

Harvest of the paddy cultivated in the second crop in Kuttanad has come to a standstill. The procurement of the harvested paddy has also been affected.

People living along the banks of Pampa, Manimala and Achankovil rivers have been urged to exercise caution.

Alert in Kollam

Staff Reporter writes from Kollam:

With the rains intensifying in Kollam, the district administration has instructed all departments to stay alert. A yellow alert has been declared for Tuesday and the district is expected to receive up to 204.40 mm of rainfall. Fishers venturing into the sea have been directed to exercise caution on October 14 and 15 while KSEB, Police, Forest and Fisheries Departments have been asked to stay prepared to deal with emergencies.

“Disaster management officers must be available on the phone 24x7 and taluk-level preparations should also be taken,” said Collector Afsana Parveen

Local bodies and the Public Works Department will take steps to cut down the trees since there is a high possibility of strong winds. KSEB has been asked to provide uninterrupted power supply to hospitals while hospital authorities will be responsible for arranging generator facility.